Natixis Boosts Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 680.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,130 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $866,650,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,242,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,990,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,585,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,079,000 after buying an additional 1,927,830 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $57.72 and a one year high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ACGL. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.08.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

