Natixis Buys 173,817 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,105 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 173,817 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in HP were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 18.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 308,649 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 48,150 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at $382,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 10.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $386,619,000 after purchasing an additional 48,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of HP by 84.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.34 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $82,961,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,519,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,991,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 3,215,554 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $82,961,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,519,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,991,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,498,772 shares of company stock worth $389,444,384 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

