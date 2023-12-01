Natixis Buys 55,240 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,240 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSXMK. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on LSXMK

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.