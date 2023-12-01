Natixis Buys New Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Natixis purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NET. Oppenheimer raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.35.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $978,807.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,074,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $978,807.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,074,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $517,542.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,818,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,829,102.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 798,467 shares of company stock worth $53,159,870 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $77.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.08. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $79.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

