Natixis Buys Shares of 122,892 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Natixis purchased a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 122,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Mosaic by 64,942.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,314,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,285,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $794,460,000 after buying an additional 81,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,410,000 after buying an additional 160,329 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $412,663,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.35.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

