Natixis Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Natixis cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,246 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MS. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.43.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.0 %

MS stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.16. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

