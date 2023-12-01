Natixis Has $4.80 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Natixis lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 316,990 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after buying an additional 270,613,292 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,275 shares of company stock valued at $20,051,388 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $55.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $43.84 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.48.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.