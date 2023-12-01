Natixis Increases Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Natixis lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1,519.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,933 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $6,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.69.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $90.26 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.10.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.39%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

