Natixis Increases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in FOX were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,403,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,169,000 after buying an additional 3,893,625 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at about $111,516,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,611,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,548.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,854,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,665 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

FOX Trading Down 0.1 %

FOX opened at $27.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.92. Fox Co. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $34.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

