Natixis Makes New Investment in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.0 %

Bank OZK stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 15.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 25.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OZK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

