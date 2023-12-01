Natixis Purchases 28,264 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1,282.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,264 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 4.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HLT opened at $167.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $172.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.52.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

