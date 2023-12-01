Natixis Raises Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 88.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in McKesson were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.7% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 13.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.83.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Trading Up 3.0 %
NYSE MCK opened at $470.39 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $473.18. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $453.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.24.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
