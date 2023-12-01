Natixis Raises Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,981,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $555,454,000 after purchasing an additional 244,793 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after purchasing an additional 238,829 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,233,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $384,711,000 after purchasing an additional 593,817 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 11.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,260,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,370,000 after purchasing an additional 645,031 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,122,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $271,429,000 after purchasing an additional 158,520 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $50.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Rogers Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.