Natixis Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Natixis reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 571.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR opened at $87.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.29. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $76.73 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

