Natixis Sells 50,404 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Natixis lessened its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,404 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Evergy were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Evergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Evergy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after purchasing an additional 71,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Evergy by 1,332.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 347,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Evergy Stock Up 0.8 %

EVRG stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $65.39.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 86.82%.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

