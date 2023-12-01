Natixis Sells 7,570 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Natixis lowered its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Sun Communities by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 732.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.9% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $129.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.73. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

