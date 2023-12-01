Natixis Sells 839,500 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Natixis lessened its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 839,500 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.20% of FTAI Aviation worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 27,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 291.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991,674 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NYSE FTAI opened at $41.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.85. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.01.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 218.04% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Compass Point boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile



FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

