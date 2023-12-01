nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nCino had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. nCino updated its Q4 guidance to $0.11-0.13 EPS.

nCino Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of NCNO opened at $27.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.39. nCino has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of nCino from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 4,076 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $126,315.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,305.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $126,315.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,053,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,240 shares of company stock valued at $555,897 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nCino

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,070,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

