Needham & Company LLC Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $245.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.67.

CRWD stock opened at $236.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,949.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $238.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares in the company, valued at $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 302,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,550,000 after purchasing an additional 47,548 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 908,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24,278 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $5,423,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

