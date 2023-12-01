Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.30% from the stock’s previous close.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ambarella from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

Ambarella Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average is $66.64.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $172,988.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 763,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,757,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,274 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $187,600.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,578.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,019 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $172,988.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,757,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,576 shares of company stock valued at $606,992 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 1,951.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,336,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,251 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $29,603,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 121.0% in the third quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 649,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,626,000 after purchasing an additional 355,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

