Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Neonode Trading Up 5.7 %

NEON opened at $1.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. Neonode has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonode

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investor AB increased its holdings in shares of Neonode by 821.4% during the second quarter. Investor AB now owns 34,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Neonode by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 30,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neonode by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Neonode by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Neonode in the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

