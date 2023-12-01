NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 944,422 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 239,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $72,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,393,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in NetApp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,694,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,046,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,335 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $365,943,000 after acquiring an additional 112,227 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,468 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $91.39 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $91.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.63.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

