NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Shares Up 0.7%

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.47. 22,694 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 46,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

NextPlat Trading Up 4.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get NextPlat alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextPlat

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextPlat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NextPlat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextPlat by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 54,463 shares in the last quarter. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia & Pacific, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.