Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Noah had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $102.79 million during the quarter.

Noah Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $12.82 on Friday. Noah has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $819.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Noah alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOAH shares. UBS Group raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Noah from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Noah by 1,597.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Noah in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Noah by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Noah in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Noah in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

(Get Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.