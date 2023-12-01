Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $921,914,000 after purchasing an additional 731,301 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,221,000 after purchasing an additional 772,279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,027,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,774,000 after purchasing an additional 376,318 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $336,771,000 after buying an additional 89,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.55.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,184.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,184.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,872. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

