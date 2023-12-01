NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Stake Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 62.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,090 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $7,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,699 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 409,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,179,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,722,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $50.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.16). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.05%.

NWE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut NorthWestern Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

