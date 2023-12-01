Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $101.85 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $105.69. The company has a market cap of $457.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.