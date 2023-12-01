Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. Nutanix’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Nutanix Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $43.09 on Friday. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $45.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 8,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $317,522.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,605,105.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 8,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $317,522.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,605,105.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,073,826.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,979 shares of company stock valued at $20,114,508. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nutanix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 57.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 39,341 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Nutanix by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nutanix from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

