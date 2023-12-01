Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. Nutanix’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.
Nutanix Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $43.09 on Friday. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $45.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.24.
In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 8,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $317,522.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,605,105.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 8,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $317,522.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,605,105.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,073,826.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,979 shares of company stock valued at $20,114,508. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nutanix from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.09.
Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.
