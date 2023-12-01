Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $43.09 on Friday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $45.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $32.59.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 8,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $317,522.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,605,105.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 8,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $317,522.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,605,105.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,073,826.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,979 shares of company stock worth $20,114,508 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $62,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nutanix by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6,627.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 976,633 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 279.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,277,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after buying an additional 940,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,408,000 after buying an additional 872,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.