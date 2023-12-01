Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Up 137.6% in November

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 137.6% from the October 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1035 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

