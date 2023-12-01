Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) Trading Up 0.3%

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.29. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.22.

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.17.

About Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF

The Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to a global portfolio of small-cap stocks. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NSCS was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

