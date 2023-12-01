NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,154 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.7% of Thematics Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $34,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $2,290,856,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Westpark Capital raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,282 shares of company stock valued at $55,382,168. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $467.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $452.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

