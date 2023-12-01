NXP Semiconductors to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.98. The consensus estimate for NXP Semiconductors’ current full-year earnings is $12.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NXPI. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $204.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.11. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $150.90 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

