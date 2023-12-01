O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

