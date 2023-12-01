Oakcliff Capital Partners LP Has $28.97 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Oakcliff Capital Partners LP lowered its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for about 19.3% of Oakcliff Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP owned about 0.06% of TransDigm Group worth $28,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $965.06. The company had a trading volume of 46,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,935. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $599.42 and a 52 week high of $1,013.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $887.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $867.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total transaction of $3,544,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at $32,955,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 3,650 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.15, for a total value of $3,544,697.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,955,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.68, for a total value of $2,618,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,791 shares of company stock worth $98,841,819. 7.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,044.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.71.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

