Oakcliff Capital Partners LP Invests $9.72 Million in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Oakcliff Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 270,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,720,000. Fidelity National Financial makes up 6.5% of Oakcliff Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP owned 0.10% of Fidelity National Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $112,133,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,424,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,205 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 646.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 194,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,472. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.29. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 74.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

