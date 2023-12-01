Oakcliff Capital Partners LP Trims Stock Holdings in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Oakcliff Capital Partners LP reduced its position in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,239 shares during the quarter. Star Group makes up about 10.1% of Oakcliff Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Oakcliff Capital Partners LP owned 3.11% of Star Group worth $15,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGU. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its stake in Star Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,463,000 after acquiring an additional 151,002 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP boosted its stake in Star Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 3,123,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,664,000 after acquiring an additional 253,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Star Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Star Group by 29,929.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 641,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 639,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Star Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Star Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Star Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Star Group Stock Down 0.1 %

SGU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. 3,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. Star Group, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $458.88 million, a P/E ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Star Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Star Group’s payout ratio is -232.13%.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

See Also

