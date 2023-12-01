OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,103 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Natixis acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in OGE Energy by 16.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 222,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 31,303 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 231,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $35.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.99. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $945.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.4182 dividend. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.29%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

