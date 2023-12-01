OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,046,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,595,000 after buying an additional 345,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,780,000 after purchasing an additional 294,759 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,686,000 after purchasing an additional 103,185 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,610,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

OGE opened at $35.05 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $945.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.4182 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

