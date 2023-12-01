Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $386.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $475.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $455.00 to $425.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $395.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.3 %

ODFL opened at $389.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $277.49 and a 52 week high of $438.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $398.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

