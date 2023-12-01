Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 779.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 58.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 31.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

ORI opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.67.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Old Republic International Profile

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.