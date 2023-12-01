ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Mizuho

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE:OGS opened at $57.64 on Friday. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $86.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $872,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

