Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 828 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,220,000 after purchasing an additional 211,744 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,812,000 after purchasing an additional 354,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,524,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 617,287 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.52.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $400.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $421.97 and a 200-day moving average of $397.57. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.21 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

