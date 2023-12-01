Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $7,427,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.13. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.63 and a 12-month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

