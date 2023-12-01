Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 12,672 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 108.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,033,000 after acquiring an additional 263,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after purchasing an additional 97,385 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in Brunswick by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,421,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,569,000 after purchasing an additional 219,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $28,387.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $78.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.58. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $93.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. Brunswick’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

BC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brunswick from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

