Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys 9,951 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Chewy by 120.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Chewy by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Chewy by 867.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHWY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

Chewy stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 158.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

