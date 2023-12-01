Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $663.76 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $361.62 and a 1-year high of $664.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DECK. Piper Sandler downgraded Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.00.

Insider Activity

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

