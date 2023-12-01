Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,814 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRI. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.9% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.5 %

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $156.47 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.90 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

