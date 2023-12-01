Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 62.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 88.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $2,100,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 295.5% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $187.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $188.59.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,319 shares of company stock valued at $19,400,492. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.31.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

