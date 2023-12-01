Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,454,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,932 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,470,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,517,000 after buying an additional 640,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,340,000 after buying an additional 177,290 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $96.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.63 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.13.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

